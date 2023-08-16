English
    Supreme Enginee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 47.62% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 47.62% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 182.18% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 85.71% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.

    Supreme Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.074.194.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.074.194.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.713.602.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.572.670.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.490.48
    Depreciation0.510.540.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.4596.990.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-100.100.76
    Other Income0.360.160.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-99.941.00
    Interest0.250.050.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.54-99.990.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.54-99.990.76
    Tax0.07-1.910.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.61-98.080.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.61-98.080.74
    Equity Share Capital25.0025.0025.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-39.250.32
    Diluted EPS-0.24-39.250.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-39.250.32
    Diluted EPS-0.24-39.250.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

