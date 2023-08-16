Supreme Enginee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore, up 47.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.07 crore in June 2023 up 47.62% from Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 182.18% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 85.71% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2022.