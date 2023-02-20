Supreme Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 92.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.19% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 152.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 459.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
Supreme Enginee shares closed at 1.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.62% returns over the last 6 months and -46.60% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supreme Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.05
|6.37
|39.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.05
|6.37
|39.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.60
|5.95
|46.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.62
|0.17
|-8.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.46
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.54
|0.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|5.86
|0.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.80
|-6.60
|-0.67
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.01
|-0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-6.60
|-0.83
|Interest
|0.40
|0.59
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-7.19
|-1.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.17
|-7.19
|-1.07
|Tax
|-0.03
|-1.49
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|-5.69
|-0.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|-5.69
|-0.85
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-2.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-2.26
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.79
|-2.26
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.79
|-2.26
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited