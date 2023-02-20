 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 92.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.19% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 152.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 459.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.05 6.37 39.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.05 6.37 39.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.60 5.95 46.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.62 0.17 -8.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.46 0.58
Depreciation 0.54 0.54 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.82 5.86 0.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.80 -6.60 -0.67
Other Income 0.04 0.01 -0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -6.60 -0.83
Interest 0.40 0.59 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.17 -7.19 -1.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.17 -7.19 -1.07
Tax -0.03 -1.49 -0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.14 -5.69 -0.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.14 -5.69 -0.85
Equity Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -2.26 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.79 -2.26 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.79 -2.26 -0.03
Diluted EPS -0.79 -2.26 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited