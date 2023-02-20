Supreme Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 92.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.19% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 152.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 459.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.