    Supreme Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 92.19% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.19% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 152.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 459.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    Supreme Enginee shares closed at 1.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.62% returns over the last 6 months and -46.60% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.056.3739.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.056.3739.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.605.9546.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.620.17-8.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.460.58
    Depreciation0.540.540.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.825.860.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-6.60-0.67
    Other Income0.040.01-0.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.77-6.60-0.83
    Interest0.400.590.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.17-7.19-1.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.17-7.19-1.07
    Tax-0.03-1.49-0.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.14-5.69-0.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.14-5.69-0.85
    Equity Share Capital25.0025.0025.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-2.26-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.79-2.26--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.79-2.26-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.79-2.26--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supreme Enginee #Supreme Engineering
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm