Supreme Enginee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 92.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 92.19% from Rs. 39.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 152.16% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 459.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

Supreme Enginee shares closed at 1.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -47.62% returns over the last 6 months and -46.60% over the last 12 months.