 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suprajit Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.56 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 386.56 crore in September 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 354.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.01 crore in September 2022 up 358.84% from Rs. 11.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 81.98 crore in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 332.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 386.56 336.63 354.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 386.56 336.63 354.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.73 224.49 220.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.89 0.82 0.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.13 -9.44 -4.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.65 45.60 43.45
Depreciation 7.26 7.03 6.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.20 23.67 22.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.97 44.45 65.74
Other Income 16.61 13.28 9.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.57 57.73 75.38
Interest 3.55 3.21 2.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 72.02 54.52 73.21
Exceptional Items -- -- -41.33
P/L Before Tax 72.02 54.52 31.88
Tax 19.01 13.81 20.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.01 40.71 11.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.01 40.71 11.55
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 2.94 0.83
Diluted EPS 3.83 2.94 0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.83 2.94 0.83
Diluted EPS 3.83 2.94 0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm