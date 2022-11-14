Suprajit Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 386.56 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.56 crore in September 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 354.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.01 crore in September 2022 up 358.84% from Rs. 11.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.83 crore in September 2022 up 1.04% from Rs. 81.98 crore in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 332.15 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.35% returns over the last 6 months and -8.67% over the last 12 months.