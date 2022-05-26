 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suprajit Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.23 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.23 crore in March 2022 up 2.73% from Rs. 346.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022 down 21.35% from Rs. 48.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.04% from Rs. 72.94 crore in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 326.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.23 351.21 346.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.23 351.21 346.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 225.59 232.22 226.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.56 0.55 2.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.57 -0.51 -10.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.89 44.45 44.55
Depreciation 7.19 6.53 6.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.31 21.39 25.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.12 46.57 52.05
Other Income 5.19 5.84 14.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.32 52.41 66.73
Interest 2.31 1.96 1.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.00 50.45 65.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.00 50.45 65.58
Tax 12.60 12.60 16.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.40 37.85 48.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.40 37.85 48.83
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.73 3.49
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.73 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.77 2.73 3.49
Diluted EPS 2.77 2.73 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
