Suprajit Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.23 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.23 crore in March 2022 up 2.73% from Rs. 346.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022 down 21.35% from Rs. 48.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.51 crore in March 2022 down 17.04% from Rs. 72.94 crore in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 326.55 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and 17.89% over the last 12 months.