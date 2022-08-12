 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suprajit Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.63 crore, up 61.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 336.63 crore in June 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 209.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.71 crore in June 2022 up 65.37% from Rs. 24.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.76 crore in June 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 340.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 336.63 356.23 209.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 336.63 356.23 209.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 224.49 225.59 128.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.82 0.56 0.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.44 9.57 -3.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.60 43.89 34.42
Depreciation 7.03 7.19 6.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.67 21.31 17.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.45 48.12 25.70
Other Income 13.28 5.19 9.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.73 53.32 34.73
Interest 3.21 2.31 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.52 51.00 31.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.52 51.00 31.58
Tax 13.81 12.60 6.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.71 38.40 24.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.71 38.40 24.62
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 2.77 1.77
Diluted EPS 2.94 2.77 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 2.77 1.77
Diluted EPS 2.94 2.77 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:11 am
