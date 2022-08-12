Suprajit Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 336.63 crore, up 61.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.63 crore in June 2022 up 61.01% from Rs. 209.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.71 crore in June 2022 up 65.37% from Rs. 24.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.76 crore in June 2022 up 58.14% from Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 340.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.