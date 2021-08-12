Suprajit Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 209.08 crore, up 139.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.08 crore in June 2021 up 139.02% from Rs. 87.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.62 crore in June 2021 up 359.78% from Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in June 2021 up 976.87% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2020.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2020.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 311.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 81.16% over the last 12 months.