Suprajit Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore, up 4.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore in December 2022 up 4.88% from Rs. 351.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in December 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.09% from Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2021.

Suprajit Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 368.34 386.56 351.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 368.34 386.56 351.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.40 247.73 232.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.85 0.89 0.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.05 -0.13 -0.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.52 47.65 44.45
Depreciation 7.37 7.26 6.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.46 24.20 21.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.79 58.97 46.57
Other Income 14.00 16.61 5.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.79 75.57 52.41
Interest 4.73 3.55 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.06 72.02 50.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.06 72.02 50.45
Tax 16.56 19.01 12.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 54.50 53.01 37.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 54.50 53.01 37.85
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 3.83 2.73
Diluted EPS 3.93 3.83 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.94 3.83 2.73
Diluted EPS 3.93 3.83 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited