Suprajit Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore, up 4.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore in December 2022 up 4.88% from Rs. 351.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in December 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.09% from Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2021.