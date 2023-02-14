English
    Suprajit Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore, up 4.88% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore in December 2022 up 4.88% from Rs. 351.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in December 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.09% from Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2021.

    Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

    Suprajit Eng shares closed at 328.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.16% over the last 12 months.

    Suprajit Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.34386.56351.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.34386.56351.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.40247.73232.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.850.890.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.05-0.13-0.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.5247.6544.45
    Depreciation7.377.266.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4624.2021.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7958.9746.57
    Other Income14.0016.615.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.7975.5752.41
    Interest4.733.551.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.0672.0250.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.0672.0250.45
    Tax16.5619.0112.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.5053.0137.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.5053.0137.85
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.943.832.73
    Diluted EPS3.933.832.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.943.832.73
    Diluted EPS3.933.832.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am