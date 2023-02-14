Suprajit Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore, up 4.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.34 crore in December 2022 up 4.88% from Rs. 351.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.50 crore in December 2022 up 44.01% from Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.16 crore in December 2022 up 41.09% from Rs. 58.94 crore in December 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 328.05 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.15% returns over the last 6 months and -7.16% over the last 12 months.