Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 699.01 crore, up 38.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.01 crore in March 2023 up 38.17% from Rs. 505.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in March 2023 down 15.68% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.69 crore in March 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 83.35 crore in March 2022.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2022.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 396.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 19.04% over the last 12 months.