English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 699.01 crore, up 38.17% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 699.01 crore in March 2023 up 38.17% from Rs. 505.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.01 crore in March 2023 down 15.68% from Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.69 crore in March 2023 up 11.21% from Rs. 83.35 crore in March 2022.

    Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.51 in March 2022.

    Suprajit Eng shares closed at 396.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and 19.04% over the last 12 months.

    Suprajit Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations699.01692.10505.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations699.01692.10505.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials344.92407.37271.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.9110.879.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.88-10.2723.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.40138.9184.43
    Depreciation23.1324.7115.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.8064.3241.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.9756.1861.39
    Other Income5.595.176.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5661.3668.19
    Interest11.4710.373.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.0950.9865.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.0950.9865.00
    Tax17.0812.9516.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.0138.0448.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.0138.0448.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.0138.0448.64
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.753.51
    Diluted EPS2.962.753.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.962.753.51
    Diluted EPS2.962.753.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm