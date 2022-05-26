Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.92 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.92 crore in March 2022 down 1.38% from Rs. 512.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.35 crore in March 2022 down 11.23% from Rs. 93.89 crore in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 327.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.