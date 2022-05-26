 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.92 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 505.92 crore in March 2022 down 1.38% from Rs. 512.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.64 crore in March 2022 down 15.43% from Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.35 crore in March 2022 down 11.23% from Rs. 93.89 crore in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 327.05 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 505.92 479.27 512.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 505.92 479.27 512.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 271.36 296.58 295.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.03 9.70 5.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.50 -15.17 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.43 87.51 87.44
Depreciation 15.16 14.38 14.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.03 46.60 42.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.39 39.69 67.41
Other Income 6.79 8.06 12.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.19 47.75 79.60
Interest 3.19 3.07 2.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.00 44.68 76.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.00 44.68 76.83
Tax 16.36 12.96 19.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.64 31.72 57.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.64 31.72 57.51
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 48.64 31.72 57.51
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 2.29 4.11
Diluted EPS 3.51 2.29 4.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 2.29 4.11
Diluted EPS 3.51 2.29 4.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
