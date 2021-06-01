Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 512.97 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.97 crore in March 2021 up 31.87% from Rs. 389.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2021 up 1835.81% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.89 crore in March 2021 up 58.68% from Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2020.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 267.40 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.62% returns over the last 6 months and 138.32% over the last 12 months.