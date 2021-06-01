MARKET NEWS

Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 512.97 crore, up 31.87% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 512.97 crore in March 2021 up 31.87% from Rs. 389.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.51 crore in March 2021 up 1835.81% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.89 crore in March 2021 up 58.68% from Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2020.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2020.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 267.40 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.62% returns over the last 6 months and 138.32% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations512.97507.27389.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations512.97507.27389.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials295.75306.17220.32
Purchase of Traded Goods5.889.618.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.37-21.61-0.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost87.4488.3871.16
Depreciation14.2914.3314.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.5838.3634.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.4172.0340.46
Other Income12.197.034.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.6079.0644.70
Interest2.775.425.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.8373.6438.97
Exceptional Items-----27.44
P/L Before Tax76.8373.6411.53
Tax19.3222.018.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.5151.632.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.5151.632.97
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.5151.632.97
Equity Share Capital13.9913.9913.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.113.690.21
Diluted EPS4.113.690.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.113.690.21
Diluted EPS4.113.690.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:00 pm

