Suprajit Eng Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 389.00 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 389.00 crore in March 2020 down 9.77% from Rs. 431.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2020 down 92.88% from Rs. 41.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.17 crore in March 2020 down 22.22% from Rs. 76.07 crore in March 2019.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2019.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 124.80 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.46% returns over the last 6 months and -40.50% over the last 12 months.