Suprajit Eng Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 645.18 crore, up 78.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 645.18 crore in June 2022 up 78.42% from Rs. 361.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.32 crore in June 2022 down 36.72% from Rs. 43.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.10 crore in June 2022 up 29.14% from Rs. 55.83 crore in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.10 in June 2021.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 340.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.49% returns over the last 6 months and 8.33% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 645.18 505.92 361.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 645.18 505.92 361.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 386.92 271.36 192.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.51 9.03 8.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.75 23.50 -1.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 142.76 84.43 77.85
Depreciation 23.70 15.16 14.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.80 41.03 34.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.25 61.39 34.88
Other Income 18.14 6.79 6.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.40 68.19 41.49
Interest 6.05 3.19 4.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.34 65.00 36.76
Exceptional Items -- -- 16.12
P/L Before Tax 42.34 65.00 52.88
Tax 15.03 16.36 9.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.32 48.64 43.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.32 48.64 43.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.32 48.64 43.16
Equity Share Capital 13.84 13.84 13.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 3.51 3.10
Diluted EPS 1.97 3.51 3.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 3.51 3.10
Diluted EPS 1.97 3.51 3.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
