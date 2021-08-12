MARKET NEWS

Suprajit Eng Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 361.62 crore, up 103.77% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 01:07 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.62 crore in June 2021 up 103.77% from Rs. 177.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.16 crore in June 2021 up 397.5% from Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.83 crore in June 2021 up 5776.84% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2020.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 311.05 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.15% returns over the last 6 months and 81.16% over the last 12 months.

Suprajit Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations361.62512.97177.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations361.62512.97177.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials192.66295.7591.36
Purchase of Traded Goods8.535.887.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05-0.37-0.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.8587.4459.57
Depreciation14.3414.2913.76
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses34.4142.5824.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.8867.41-18.59
Other Income6.6112.195.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.4979.60-12.81
Interest4.732.775.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.7676.83-18.32
Exceptional Items16.12----
P/L Before Tax52.8876.83-18.32
Tax9.7219.32-3.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.1657.51-14.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.1657.51-14.51
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates43.1657.51-14.51
Equity Share Capital13.8413.9913.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.104.11-1.04
Diluted EPS3.104.11-1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.104.11-1.04
Diluted EPS3.104.11-1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
first published: Aug 12, 2021 12:44 pm

