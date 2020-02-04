Suprajit Eng Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 412.28 crore, up 1.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.28 crore in December 2019 up 1.64% from Rs. 405.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.19 crore in December 2019 down 20.44% from Rs. 39.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.36 crore in December 2019 down 30.01% from Rs. 79.10 crore in December 2018.

Suprajit Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2018.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 192.80 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.97% returns over the last 6 months and -1.13% over the last 12 months.