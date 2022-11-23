Supra Pacific M Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 70.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 382.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 17.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.