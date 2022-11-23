 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supra Pacific M Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 70.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 382.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 17.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.38 2.33 1.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.38 2.33 1.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 0.64 0.23
Depreciation 0.27 0.15 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.17 0.13 0.07
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.32 0.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 1.10 0.83
Other Income 0.07 0.11 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.87 1.21 0.86
Interest 1.20 0.99 0.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 0.22 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 0.22 0.16
Tax 0.01 0.12 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.35 0.09 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.35 0.09 0.12
Equity Share Capital 11.28 11.28 9.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.10 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.10 0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 0.10 0.21
Diluted EPS -0.34 0.10 0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm