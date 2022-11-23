English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Supra Pacific M Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 70.91% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 382.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

    Supra Pacific M shares closed at 17.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.

    Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.382.331.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.382.331.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.820.640.23
    Depreciation0.270.150.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.170.130.07
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.320.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.801.100.83
    Other Income0.070.110.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.871.210.86
    Interest1.200.990.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.330.220.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.330.220.16
    Tax0.010.120.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.350.090.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.350.090.12
    Equity Share Capital11.2811.289.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.100.21
    Diluted EPS-0.340.100.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.340.100.21
    Diluted EPS-0.340.100.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #Results #Supra Pacific M #Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:55 pm