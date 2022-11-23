Supra Pacific M Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore, up 70.91% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.38 crore in September 2022 up 70.91% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2022 down 382.55% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2022 up 25.27% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.
Supra Pacific M shares closed at 17.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -30.54% over the last 12 months.
|Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.38
|2.33
|1.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.38
|2.33
|1.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|0.64
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.15
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.17
|0.13
|0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.32
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|1.10
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.11
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|1.21
|0.86
|Interest
|1.20
|0.99
|0.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.22
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|0.22
|0.16
|Tax
|0.01
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|0.09
|0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|0.09
|0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|11.28
|11.28
|9.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.10
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.10
|0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.10
|0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|0.10
|0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
