Supra Pacific M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in March 2023 up 89.13% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 77.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
Supra Pacific M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.
Supra Pacific M shares closed at 21.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.78% over the last 12 months.
|Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.63
|3.77
|1.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.63
|3.77
|1.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|0.99
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.37
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.33
|0.50
|0.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.54
|1.83
|1.06
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.56
|1.89
|1.07
|Interest
|1.51
|1.31
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.57
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.57
|0.25
|Tax
|-0.17
|0.28
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.22
|0.29
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.22
|0.29
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|12.83
|11.28
|9.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|8.57
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.27
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.27
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.20
|0.27
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.20
|0.27
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited