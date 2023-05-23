Supra Pacific M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in March 2023 up 89.13% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 77.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Supra Pacific M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 21.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.78% over the last 12 months.