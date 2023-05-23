English
    Supra Pacific M Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in March 2023 up 89.13% from Rs. 1.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 43.01% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 77.39% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    Supra Pacific M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Supra Pacific M shares closed at 21.30 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.67% returns over the last 6 months and -25.78% over the last 12 months.

    Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.633.771.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.633.771.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.350.990.32
    Depreciation0.480.370.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.070.090.06
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.500.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.541.831.06
    Other Income0.020.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.561.891.07
    Interest1.511.310.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.570.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.570.25
    Tax-0.170.280.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.220.290.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.220.290.15
    Equity Share Capital12.8311.289.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8.57----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.270.20
    Diluted EPS0.200.270.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.270.20
    Diluted EPS0.200.270.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 23, 2023 04:00 pm