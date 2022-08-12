Supra Pacific M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 72.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in June 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 39.86% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

Supra Pacific M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 25.85 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.87% over the last 12 months.