Supra Pacific M Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 72.64% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in June 2022 up 72.64% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 39.86% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
Supra Pacific M EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in June 2021.
Supra Pacific M shares closed at 25.85 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.79% returns over the last 6 months and 4.87% over the last 12 months.
|Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.33
|1.92
|1.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.33
|1.92
|1.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.32
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.08
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.13
|0.06
|0.13
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.40
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|1.06
|0.82
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.21
|1.07
|0.84
|Interest
|0.99
|0.82
|0.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.25
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.22
|0.25
|0.21
|Tax
|0.12
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.15
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.15
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.28
|9.12
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.20
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.20
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.20
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.20
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited