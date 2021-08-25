Supra Pacific M Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, up 1655.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in June 2021 up 1655.6% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 345.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021 up 1680% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 20.25 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.00% returns over the last 12 months.