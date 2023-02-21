Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 137.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 137.01% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 276.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 156.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
Supra Pacific M shares closed at 18.55 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.77
|2.38
|1.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.77
|2.38
|1.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.99
|0.82
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.27
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|0.17
|0.13
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.33
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.83
|0.80
|0.78
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.89
|0.87
|0.82
|Interest
|1.31
|1.20
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.57
|-0.33
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.57
|-0.33
|0.11
|Tax
|0.28
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|-0.35
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|-0.35
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.28
|11.28
|9.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|-0.34
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.27
|-0.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.27
|-0.34
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited