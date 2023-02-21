 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 137.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 137.01% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 276.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 156.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.77 2.38 1.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.77 2.38 1.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.99 0.82 0.26
Depreciation 0.37 0.27 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.09 0.17 0.13
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.50 0.33 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.83 0.80 0.78
Other Income 0.06 0.07 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 0.87 0.82
Interest 1.31 1.20 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 -0.33 0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.57 -0.33 0.11
Tax 0.28 0.01 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 -0.35 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 -0.35 0.08
Equity Share Capital 11.28 11.28 9.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.34 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.34 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.34 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.34 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
