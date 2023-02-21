English
    Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 137.01% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 137.01% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 276.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 156.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

    Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

    Supra Pacific M shares closed at 18.55 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.57% over the last 12 months.

    Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.772.381.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.772.381.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.990.820.26
    Depreciation0.370.270.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.090.170.13
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.500.330.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.830.800.78
    Other Income0.060.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.890.870.82
    Interest1.311.200.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.57-0.330.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.57-0.330.11
    Tax0.280.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.29-0.350.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.29-0.350.08
    Equity Share Capital11.2811.289.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.340.11
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.340.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.27-0.340.11
    Diluted EPS0.27-0.340.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:00 am