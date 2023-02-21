Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore, up 137.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.77 crore in December 2022 up 137.01% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 276.18% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 156.82% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 18.55 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -34.57% over the last 12 months.