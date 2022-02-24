Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 260.81% Y-o-Y
February 24, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supra Pacific Management Consultancy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2021 up 260.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 219.6% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021 up 417.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.
Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.
Supra Pacific M shares closed at 28.70 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)
|Supra Pacific Management Consultancy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.59
|1.39
|0.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.59
|1.39
|0.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.23
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.13
|0.07
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.21
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.83
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|0.86
|0.11
|Interest
|0.71
|0.70
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.16
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.16
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.12
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.12
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|9.12
|9.12
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.21
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.21
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.21
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.21
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited