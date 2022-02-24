Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore, up 260.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.59 crore in December 2021 up 260.81% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 219.6% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021 up 417.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Supra Pacific M EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 28.70 on February 23, 2022 (BSE)