Supra Pacific M Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 137.45% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Supra Pacific M shares closed at 19.30 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)