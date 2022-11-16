Supertex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.
Supertex Ind shares closed at 9.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supertex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.77
|13.11
|14.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.77
|13.11
|14.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.31
|12.50
|5.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.17
|-1.14
|1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.72
|0.62
|0.65
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.05
|1.11
|0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|-0.17
|0.82
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.79
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.62
|0.82
|Interest
|0.80
|0.75
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.13
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|0.04
|-0.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|-0.17
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|-0.18
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|-0.18
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
