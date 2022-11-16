 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Supertex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 9.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.

Supertex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.77 13.11 14.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.77 13.11 14.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.31 12.50 5.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.17 -1.14 1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.72 0.62 0.65
Depreciation 0.20 0.19 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.05 1.11 0.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.33 -0.17 0.82
Other Income 0.15 0.79 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 0.62 0.82
Interest 0.80 0.75 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.13 0.10
Exceptional Items 0.04 -0.04 --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 -0.17 0.10
Tax -0.08 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.21 -0.18 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.21 -0.18 0.08
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.17 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.17 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 -0.17 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.17 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supertex Ind #Supertex Industries #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am