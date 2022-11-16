Supertex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 9.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.