    Supertex Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore, up 4.46% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.77 crore in September 2022 up 4.46% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2022 down 362.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 32% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

    Supertex Ind shares closed at 9.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.60% returns over the last 6 months and 26.39% over the last 12 months.

    Supertex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.7713.1114.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.7713.1114.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.3112.505.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.17-1.141.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.720.620.65
    Depreciation0.200.190.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.051.110.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.33-0.170.82
    Other Income0.150.79--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.620.82
    Interest0.800.750.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.130.10
    Exceptional Items0.04-0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.170.10
    Tax-0.080.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.180.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.180.08
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.170.05
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.170.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.170.05
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.170.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 10:00 am