Supertex Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore, up 59.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.16 crore in March 2023 up 59.91% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 38.07% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2023 up 40.13% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022.

Supertex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 10.17 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.95% returns over the last 6 months and 23.57% over the last 12 months.