Supertex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore, down 45.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.11 crore in March 2022 down 45.23% from Rs. 36.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 51.45% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 down 29.95% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2021.

Supertex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in March 2021.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 8.53 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)