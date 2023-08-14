English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Supertex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 58.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 24.69% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

    Supertex Ind shares closed at 10.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 33.69% over the last 12 months.

    Supertex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.6932.1613.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.6932.1613.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.6926.9912.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.830.47--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.38-0.23-1.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.490.930.62
    Depreciation0.170.350.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.201.311.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.692.34-0.17
    Other Income0.15-0.560.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.841.780.62
    Interest0.781.000.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.78-0.13
    Exceptional Items-----0.04
    P/L Before Tax0.060.78-0.17
    Tax0.130.170.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.070.61-0.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.070.61-0.18
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.59-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.070.59-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.59-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.070.59-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Supertex Ind #Supertex Industries #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!