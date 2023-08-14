Supertex Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 13.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 58.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 24.69% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2022.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 10.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 33.69% over the last 12 months.