Supertex Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore, down 35.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.75 crore in June 2019 down 35.23% from Rs. 28.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2019 down 58.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

Supertex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2018.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 3.66 on July 29, 2019 (BSE)