Supertex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.
Supertex Ind shares closed at 13.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Supertex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.13
|14.77
|21.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.13
|14.77
|21.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.74
|11.31
|10.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.83
|--
|9.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.78
|1.17
|-1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.72
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.02
|1.05
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.33
|0.87
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.15
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|0.48
|0.92
|Interest
|0.89
|0.80
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.33
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.29
|0.23
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.08
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.21
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.21
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.34
|11.34
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.19
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited