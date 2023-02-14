 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supertex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Supertex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.13 14.77 21.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.13 14.77 21.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.74 11.31 10.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 -- 9.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.78 1.17 -1.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.51 0.72 0.89
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.02 1.05 1.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.05 0.33 0.87
Other Income 0.71 0.15 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 0.48 0.92
Interest 0.89 0.80 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 -0.33 0.23
Exceptional Items -- 0.04 --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 -0.29 0.23
Tax 0.05 -0.08 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.21 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.21 0.18
Equity Share Capital 11.34 11.34 11.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.19 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.19 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.19 0.15
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.19 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited