    Supertex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supertex Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

    Supertex Ind shares closed at 13.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.58% over the last 12 months.

    Supertex Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1314.7721.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1314.7721.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.7411.3110.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.83--9.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.781.17-1.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.720.89
    Depreciation0.200.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.021.051.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.330.87
    Other Income0.710.150.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.760.480.92
    Interest0.890.800.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.330.23
    Exceptional Items--0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.290.23
    Tax0.05-0.080.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.18-0.210.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.18-0.210.18
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.190.15
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.190.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.190.15
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.190.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

