Supertex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, down 63.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2022 down 63.01% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 13.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.50% returns over the last 6 months and 27.58% over the last 12 months.