Supertex Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore, up 16.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.98 crore in December 2021 up 16.85% from Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 86.36% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 down 44.28% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020.

Supertex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 11.08 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)