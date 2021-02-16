Supertex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore, down 49.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.81 crore in December 2020 down 49.85% from Rs. 37.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2020 up 13100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2020 up 107.22% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2019.

Supertex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Supertex Ind shares closed at 3.46 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 84.04% returns over the last 6 months