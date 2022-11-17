Superior Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.08% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2022 up 43.01% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

Superior Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in September 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 63.25 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 108.75% returns over the last 6 months and 239.14% over the last 12 months.