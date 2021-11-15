Superior Ind Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, up 214.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in September 2021 up 214.6% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021 up 53.14% from Rs. 1.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021 up 1450% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.21 in September 2020.

Superior Ind shares closed at 17.80 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)