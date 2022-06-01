 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Superior Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 100.3% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 438.91% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 34.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.44% over the last 12 months.

Superior Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.89 5.00 6.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.89 5.00 6.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.41 3.73 4.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.72 0.39 -0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.46 0.64
Depreciation 0.19 0.14 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.48 0.40 1.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -0.12 0.71
Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.62 -0.10 0.74
Interest 0.35 0.11 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.28 -0.21 0.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.28 -0.21 0.50
Tax -0.02 0.02 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.29 -0.23 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.29 -0.23 0.38
Minority Interest -1.32 0.12 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.13 1.44 0.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.16 1.33 0.64
Equity Share Capital 13.85 13.85 13.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 0.96 6.34
Diluted EPS -1.56 0.96 6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.56 0.96 6.34
Diluted EPS -1.56 0.96 6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:05 pm
