Superior Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 100.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 438.91% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 34.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.44% over the last 12 months.