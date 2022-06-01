Superior Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 100.3% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in March 2022 up 100.3% from Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2022 down 438.91% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022 up 5.19% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.
Superior Ind shares closed at 34.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.41% returns over the last 6 months and 50.44% over the last 12 months.
|Superior Industrial Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.89
|5.00
|6.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.89
|5.00
|6.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.41
|3.73
|4.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.72
|0.39
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.46
|0.64
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.14
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|0.40
|1.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|-0.12
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|-0.10
|0.74
|Interest
|0.35
|0.11
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|-0.21
|0.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|-0.21
|0.50
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.29
|-0.23
|0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.29
|-0.23
|0.38
|Minority Interest
|-1.32
|0.12
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.13
|1.44
|0.26
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.16
|1.33
|0.64
|Equity Share Capital
|13.85
|13.85
|13.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|0.96
|6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|0.96
|6.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|0.96
|6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|0.96
|6.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited