Superior Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore, up 259.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.00 crore in December 2021 up 259.51% from Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2021 up 135.92% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 116% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Superior Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.08 in December 2020.

Superior Ind shares closed at 27.80 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.94% returns over the last 6 months and 125.65% over the last 12 months.