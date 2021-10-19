Superior Finlea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 38.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in September 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 down 43.08% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021 down 42.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

Superior Finlea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in September 2020.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 82.90 on October 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -43.72% returns over the last 6 months and -16.47% over the last 12 months.