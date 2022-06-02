 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Superior Finlea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Finlease Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 30.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 2.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.89% returns over the last 6 months and -83.07% over the last 12 months.

Superior Finlease Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.58 0.13 0.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.58 0.13 0.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.17 0.05
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.64 0.08 3.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.11 -2.31
Other Income 0.07 0.13 0.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.01 -1.48
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.13 0.01 -1.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.13 0.01 -1.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 0.01 -1.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 0.01 -1.48
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.03 0.03 0.03
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.05 -4.92
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.05 -4.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 0.05 -4.92
Diluted EPS -0.42 0.05 -4.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Superior Finlea #Superior Finlease Limited
first published: Jun 2, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.