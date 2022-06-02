Superior Finlea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Finlease Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 30.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.
Superior Finlea shares closed at 2.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.89% returns over the last 6 months and -83.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|Superior Finlease Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.58
|0.13
|0.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.58
|0.13
|0.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.17
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.64
|0.08
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.11
|-2.31
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.13
|0.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.01
|-1.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.01
|-1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|0.01
|-1.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|0.01
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|0.01
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.05
|-4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.05
|-4.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.05
|-4.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.05
|-4.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited