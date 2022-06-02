Superior Finlea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 30.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 30.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 91.22% from Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 2.95 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -62.89% returns over the last 6 months and -83.07% over the last 12 months.