Superior Finlea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 149.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 149.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021 down 4129.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021 down 7300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 150.40 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.00% returns over the last 6 months and 136.85% over the last 12 months.