Superior Finlea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 149.79% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Finlease Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in March 2021 up 149.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021 down 4129.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2021 down 7300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.
Superior Finlea shares closed at 150.40 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.00% returns over the last 6 months and 136.85% over the last 12 months.
|Superior Finlease Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.84
|1.19
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.84
|1.19
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.09
|1.11
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.31
|0.00
|-0.02
|Other Income
|0.84
|0.36
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|0.37
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.48
|0.37
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.48
|0.37
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.48
|0.37
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.48
|0.37
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.11
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|1.22
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|1.22
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|1.22
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|1.22
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited