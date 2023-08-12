Superior Finlea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 150.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 1.34 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.63% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.