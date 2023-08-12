English
    Superior Finlea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Finlease Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 down 3.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 150.53% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 142.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    Superior Finlea shares closed at 1.34 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.63% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.

    Superior Finlease Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.250.340.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.250.340.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.340.17
    Depreciation--0.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.410.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.43-0.11
    Other Income0.100.520.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.090.14
    Interest--0.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.070.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.070.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.070.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.070.12
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----0.03
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.020.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.020.04
    Diluted EPS-0.020.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

