Superior Finlea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 62.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 62.51% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 29.29% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Superior Finlea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 185.20 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.60% returns over the last 6 months and 91.72% over the last 12 months.