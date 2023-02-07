Superior Finlea Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 106.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 106.03% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.63% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.