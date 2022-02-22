Superior Finlea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 89.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 89.03% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 96.02% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 97.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Superior Finlea EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2020.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 3.51 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)