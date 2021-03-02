English
Superior Finlea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 496.26% Y-o-Y

March 02, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superior Finlease Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in December 2020 up 496.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 40622.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 1750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Superior Finlea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 117.20 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)

Superior Finlease Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.190.410.20
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.190.410.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.070.11
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.110.060.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.280.01
Other Income0.360.170.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.450.02
Interest0.00----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.370.450.02
Exceptional Items-----0.03
P/L Before Tax0.370.45-0.01
Tax-----0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.450.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.450.00
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves0.030.03-0.09
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.221.51--
Diluted EPS1.221.51--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.221.51--
Diluted EPS1.221.51--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Superior Finlea #Superior Finlease Limited
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:00 am

