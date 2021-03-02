Superior Finlea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, up 496.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in December 2020 up 496.26% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 40622.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 1750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Superior Finlea EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Superior Finlea shares closed at 117.20 on March 01, 2021 (BSE)